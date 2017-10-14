Mudlogic New Distributor of Numa Drilling Products

Mudlogic is now a Numa drilling technology distributor in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia. Mudlogic supplies drilling fluids, muds and specialty products to the mining, water well, foundation, construction, tunneling and horizontal directional drilling (HDD) industries in Australia and Southeast Asia.

“Mudlogic keeps abreast of advancements in new technology and changes in the industry so they can provide the region with the best products and advice for the task at hand,” says Ralph Leonard, president of Numa. “Numa is very excited to have teamed with Mudlogic, who takes great pride and care in the product line and service they deliver”.

Mudlogic offers a growing line of drilling products combined with onsite technical support to help customers in the region reduce overall operation costs.

"We are delighted to join the Numa family of distributors. Numa’s world’s leading DTH hammers and bits are the perfect solution for customers in our region looking for the best way to handle any rock drilling needs,” says Geoff Wood, general manager of Mudlogic.

Numa specializes in the design and manufacturing of downhole hammers and bits for drilling vertical, horizontal, and reverse circulation holes from 3½ to 48 inches in diameter. Numa’s products are used in more than 105 countries, drilling in a wide range of industries including construction, foundation, micropiling, oil and gas, quarry, mining, utility, geothermal, environmental, horizontal, and water well. To learn more, go to www.numahammers.com.