Deep Foundations Institute Raises Funds for Universities
Organization’s Educational Trust Raises $40,000
The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust Annual Pennsylvania Golf Outing raised funds to support scholarships at Penn State University, the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University. The event was held in July at Chartiers Country Club in Pittsburgh.
The $12,000 raised through golf registrations will be shared between the scholarship funds at Penn State University and the University of Pittsburgh. An additional $28,000-plus, raised through direct contributions, will support specific scholarship funds as follows:
- University of Pittsburgh: $10,658
- Penn State University: $10,758
- Carnegie Mellon University: $6,833
The following companies contributed to the scholarship funds:
Supporting Donor $5,000-$9,999
- Equipment Corp. of America
- McCrossin Foundations LLC
- Menard
- Star Iron Works Inc.
Donor $1,000-$4,999
- Air Equipment Corporation
- CZM Foundation Equipment
- International Construction Equipment Inc.
Other Contributions $100-$999
- American Equipment & Fabricating Corp.
- BAUER-Pileco Inc.
- Black Diamond Equipment Rental
- Clearwater Construction
- ConeTec
- Dura-Bond Industries
- Favor Steel & Fabrication Inc.
- Keystone Drill Services Inc.
- OCI Division/Global Drilling Suppliers Inc.
- Pennsylvania Drilling Company
- SAS Stressteel Inc.
- TJM Drilling Equipment & Supplies
The Annual Pennsylvania Golf Outing Fundraiser was launched in 2006. Since then, the Pittsburgh golf outing alone has raised $440,000 in revenue for the Trust.
The DFI is an international association of contractors, engineers, academics and suppliers in the deep foundations industry with more than 3,300 members worldwide. For more information about the Deep Foundations Institute, visit www.dfi.org.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller .