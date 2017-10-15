Deep Foundations Institute Raises Funds for Universities

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust Annual Pennsylvania Golf Outing raised funds to support scholarships at Penn State University, the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University. The event was held in July at Chartiers Country Club in Pittsburgh.

The $12,000 raised through golf registrations will be shared between the scholarship funds at Penn State University and the University of Pittsburgh. An additional $28,000-plus, raised through direct contributions, will support specific scholarship funds as follows:

University of Pittsburgh: $10,658

Penn State University: $10,758

Carnegie Mellon University: $6,833

The following companies contributed to the scholarship funds:

Supporting Donor $5,000-$9,999

Equipment Corp. of America

McCrossin Foundations LLC

Menard

Star Iron Works Inc.

Donor $1,000-$4,999

Air Equipment Corporation

CZM Foundation Equipment

International Construction Equipment Inc.

Other Contributions $100-$999

American Equipment & Fabricating Corp.

BAUER-Pileco Inc.

Black Diamond Equipment Rental

Clearwater Construction

ConeTec

Dura-Bond Industries

Favor Steel & Fabrication Inc.

Keystone Drill Services Inc.

OCI Division/Global Drilling Suppliers Inc.

Pennsylvania Drilling Company

SAS Stressteel Inc.

TJM Drilling Equipment & Supplies

The Annual Pennsylvania Golf Outing Fundraiser was launched in 2006. Since then, the Pittsburgh golf outing alone has raised $440,000 in revenue for the Trust.

The DFI is an international association of contractors, engineers, academics and suppliers in the deep foundations industry with more than 3,300 members worldwide. For more information about the Deep Foundations Institute, visit www.dfi.org.