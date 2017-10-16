Mobile Drill X-Series
October 16, 2017
No Comments
The X-Series drilling rigs from Mobile Drill feature an 8-speed hydraulic top head with helical gear drive system, providing precision control and power with less maintenance, reduced sound and greater shock load capacity than comparable chain drive top heads, the company says. X-Series rigs deliver 8,000 foot-pounds of torque and 1,000 rpm to drilling contractors. They are available on truck and crawler mounts. www.mobiledrill.net
