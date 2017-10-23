TEI Rock Drills HCC-10
TEI Rock Drills introduced the HCC-10 Hydraulic Casing Safety Handler at ConExpo 2017. The HCC-10 excavator attachment is designed to exceed new safety requirements regarding the handling of drill pipes and casings in field applications. It attaches easily and quickly to the arm and auxiliary hydraulics on most 8-ton excavators. It can grasp a length of drill pipe and casing together from a rack, and fully position them vertically or horizontally over the drill rig. www.teirockdrills.com
