Center Rock's Utility LP Drills
October 27, 2017
Center Rock’s new Utility LP drills are specifically designed to be mounted on digger derrick trucks and are suited to restrictive headroom. Utilizing a hex connection, air is supplied to the tool from a compressor via the side inlet air swivel. We also offer a standard mono-hammer Utility Pole Drill for those who prefer a single hammer vs. canister drills.
