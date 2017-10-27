Product & Literature Library Fall 2017Product & Literature Library
Center Rock's Utility LP Drills

Center Rock Utility LP drills
October 27, 2017
KEYWORDS rock drilling / utility drilling
Center Rock’s new Utility LP drills are specifically designed to be mounted on digger derrick trucks and are suited to restrictive headroom. Utilizing a hex connection, air is supplied to the tool from a compressor via the side inlet air swivel. We also offer a standard mono-hammer Utility Pole Drill for those who prefer a single hammer vs. canister drills.

www.centerrock.com

