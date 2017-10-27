80E check valves from Flomatic Corporation

Product & Literature Library Fall 2017Product & Literature Library
October 27, 2017
Flomatic Corporation announces that their 80E check valves sizes ¼" through 4" are NSF/ANSI standard 61 certified for drinking water systems. This is in addition to NSF/ANSI 372, the low-lead standard for weighted average of 0.25% lead content by dry weight. The NSF/ANSI 61 – Drinking Water Standards is a set of national standards and establishes stringent requirements for equipment that comes in contact with water.

www.flomatic.com

