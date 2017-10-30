Geokon Model 8800 GeoNet Wireless Sensor Network
October 30, 2017
The Model 8800 GeoNet Wireless Sensor Network is designed to collect data from many vibrating wire piezometers/pressure transducers. It consists of a network supervisor, nodes and operating software. The piezometers are connected to the nodes directly or via an eight-channel multiplexer. The range between nodes (900MHz-line of sight) is 6,500 meters. Battery life, based on a one-hour scan rate, is estimated at 1,000 days. www.geokon.com
