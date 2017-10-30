Product of the Week

Geokon Model 8800 GeoNet Wireless Sensor Network

Geokon
October 30, 2017
The Model 8800 GeoNet Wireless Sensor Network is designed to collect data from many vibrating wire piezometers/pressure transducers. It consists of a network supervisor, nodes and operating software. The piezometers are connected to the nodes directly or via an eight-channel multiplexer. The range between nodes (900MHz-line of sight) is 6,500 meters. Battery life, based on a one-hour scan rate, is estimated at 1,000 days. www.geokon.com

