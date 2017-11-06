Product of the Week

Waterline Envirotech Water Level Indicators

Waterline Envirotech
November 6, 2017
KEYWORDS well monitoring
Reprints
No Comments

Waterline Envirotech manufactures water level measuring instruments in the U.S. The company has served the water well industry for more than 35 years. During that time, its water level indicators have evolved from a wooden reel and coaxial cable prototype to a state-of-the-art technical instrument. The water level indicators are made using a strong, flexible 3/8-inch-wide tape with stainless steel conductors. They are housed in a plastic, freestanding, braked reel. www.waterlineusa.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Classifieds

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.