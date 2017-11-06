Waterline Envirotech Water Level Indicators
November 6, 2017
No Comments
Waterline Envirotech manufactures water level measuring instruments in the U.S. The company has served the water well industry for more than 35 years. During that time, its water level indicators have evolved from a wooden reel and coaxial cable prototype to a state-of-the-art technical instrument. The water level indicators are made using a strong, flexible 3/8-inch-wide tape with stainless steel conductors. They are housed in a plastic, freestanding, braked reel. www.waterlineusa.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to National Driller .