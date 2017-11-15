Terracon Acquires Two Geotechnical, Environmental Firms

Terracon has acquired GeoConcepts Engineering Inc. (GeoConcepts) and GeoCapitol Engineering LLC (GeoCapitol). Bringing the two Washington, D.C., area firms into Terracon makes for a total of five offices in the metropolitan area.

“We are striving to always effectively connect market needs with our capabilities,” says David Gaboury, PE, president and CEO of Terracon. “By aligning Terracon’s national network with the great wealth of talent located in and around the region, we significantly enhance the value we can offer clients locally and across the country.”

The organizations will continue to serve clients locally as GeoConcepts, A Terracon Company and GeoCapitol, A Terracon Company.

GeoConcepts provides geotechnical engineering, hydrogeologic, environmental services, and materials testing and inspection. The Ashburn, Va., firm offers these services during project planning, design and construction phase services for clients throughout the region. GeoConcepts’ project portfolio includes public and private projects ranging from roadway, mass transit, and utility infrastructure, to facilities serving the government, educational, commercial, institutional, multi-family, and health care markets.

GeoCapitol is a District of Columbia Certified Business Enterprise (CBE) company headquartered in Washington, D.C. It offers geotechnical engineering, hydrogeologic, environmental consulting, and materials testing and inspection services. Within the CBE program, GeoCapitol is considered a Local Business Enterprise (LBE). GeoCapitol’s team members have more than 30 years of experience working in D.C.

“This merger will allow us to offer our clients a local network of five offices with a diverse range of quality-oriented services. In addition, our offices will be supported by Terracon’s extended expertise and resources across the country,” says Ted Lewis, PE, LEED Green Associate, principal of GeoConcepts. “With offices in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, our combined staff of 135 looks forward to working together on successful projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic.”

These acquisitions are supported by Terracon’s Germantown, Md., office, established in 2017, and locations in Dulles and Woodbridge, Va., acquired from the former Geotechnical Consulting & Testing in 2016.

Terracon is an employee-owned consulting engineering firm with more than 4,000 employees. The company provides environmental, facilities, geotechnical and materials services from more than 140 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 30th on Engineering News-Record’s list of the Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit www.terracon.com.