Water Systems Council Welcomes New Board Members

The Water Systems Council (WSC) is welcoming David Rutz of Xylem Inc. and Donna Weller of Baker Manufacturing LLC to its board of directors.

Rutz is director of North American sales, residential and agriculture, at Xylem. He has worked in Xylem's Applied Water Systems business unit for five years and has experience in residential, industrial and agricultural pumps. Rutz holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Weller is chief financial officer for Baker Manufacturing LLC, and is responsible for overseeing accounting and finance, as well as other administrative departments in the company. She also manages manufacturing operations for the Campbell residential and Monoflex environmental divisions in Bechtelsville, Penn., and Monoflex environmental divisions in Largo, Fla., and Prairie du Sac, Wis.

Weller has worked for Campbell Manufacturing since 1984 in various positions. From 1984 through 2008, she served as controller and vice president of finance. In 2010, after Baker Manufacturing LLC, acquired Campbell Manufacturing, she was named chief financial officer.

The Water Systems Council is a national, nonprofit organization focused on household wells and small water well systems. The organization is committed to ensuring that Americans who get their water from household private wells have safe, reliable drinking water and to protecting our nation's groundwater resources. For more information, visit www.watersystemscouncil.org.