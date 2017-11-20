Numa Announces New VP of Sales

Numa has promoted industry veteran Neal Kuszewski to vice president of sales. Kuszewski’s new responsibilities include strategic management of Numa's sales programs and initiatives, as well as day-to-day sales operations in the U.S. and International markets.

“In his previous position as sales manager, Neal exhibited the personal dedication and business leadership skills necessary for his new role," says Ralph Leonard, president of Numa. "As VP of sales, Neal will ensure that Numa continues to work closely with prospects and customers to design the right solutions to demanding drilling applications, provide an exceptional level of customer service and deliver timely technical support."

Throughout his career, Kuszewski has helped position Numa as a global competitor. He leads a team of eight regional managers who have increased the company’s penetration and influence in 11 different industries covering more than 100 countries. He also assumes a lead role assembling and growing a network of distributors.

Kuszewski has more than 30 years of service with Numa, advancing from his initial role as a CNC machine operator through multiple promotions. Prior to his current role, Neal has held positions as the global sales manager, domestic sales manager, product engineering technician, multiple supervisory roles in production and as a field technician

Numa specializes in the design and manufacturing of downhole hammers and bits for drilling vertical, horizontal, and reverse circulation holes from 3½ to 48 inches in diameter. Numa’s products are used in more than 105 countries, drilling in a wide range of industries including construction, foundation, micropiling, oil and gas, quarry, mining, utility, geothermal, environmental, horizontal, and water well. To learn more, go to www.numahammers.com.