ECT Manufacturing Well Protector Monuments
November 13, 2017
Environmental monitoring well protectors (Pro Casing) from ECT Manufacturing are available in round and square. They feature industrial-strength steel locking lids with 5-foot lengths. Each well protector is sand blasted, powder coated and protected with an outdoor UV-rated powder coat. Safety yellow round bollards (bumper posts) are also available in schedule 10 and schedule 40. They are sand blasted and UV powder coated. Black, high-visibility safety yellow and Safety Red are available. www.ectmfg.com
