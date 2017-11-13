Product of the Week

ECT Manufacturing Well Protector Monuments

November 13, 2017
Environmental monitoring well protectors (Pro Casing) from ECT Manufacturing are available in round and square. They feature industrial-strength steel locking lids with 5-foot lengths.  Each well protector is sand blasted, powder coated and protected with an outdoor UV-rated powder coat.  Safety yellow round bollards (bumper posts) are also available in schedule 10 and schedule 40.  They are sand blasted and UV powder coated.  Black, high-visibility safety yellow and Safety Red are available.  www.ectmfg.com

