New Rock Bits Roller Rock Bits

November 20, 2017
New Rock Bits (NRB) produces roller rock bits with steel teeth and tungsten carbide inserts for water drilling, micro piling, construction foundations, horizontal directional drilling (HDD), environment and other drilling work with air cleaning or fluid circulation. The company offers unique customized designs for special drilling requirements. NRB has a certified quality management system in accordance with the ISO 9001 standards. www.nrbbits.com

