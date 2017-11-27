Dahil Corp. Large-Diameter Rods
November 27, 2017
No Comments
Dahil Corporation’s large-diameter drilling rods with hexagonal joints are designed for profitable large-diameter drilling, to help drilling contractors achieve faster penetration with shrouded rod with hex joints or screw rod with hex joints. They enable drilling crews to remove soil and/or rock cuttings faster, and connect and disconnect the joints more easily. www.jthammer.com
