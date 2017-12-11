Product of the Week

Eno Scientific Well Watch 700

Eno Scientific
December 11, 2017
The Well Watch 700 is the world’s first commercial-grade sonic water level indicator for municipal, agricultural, and oil and gas applications. The benefit of sonic technology is there is nothing to lower into the well. It can operate on wells containing caustic water, oil or pressurized gas. Installation is simple and there is no yearly maintenance or calibration. It has a built-in data logger with USB download, pump control relays, alarm outputs and a flow meter input. www.enoscientific.com

