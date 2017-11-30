Flint & Walling Welcomes New District Manager

Phil Hernandez has joined pump and water system manufacturer Flint & Walling as district manager for Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania.

Hernandez brings a strong sales background to his new position, according to a company release. He lives in Fort Wayne, Ind., with his wife, Andrea, and son, Jude. New and existing customers in his territories can contact him at 260-599-4510 or phernandez@flintandwalling.com.

Flint & Walling, a subsidiary of Zoeller Co., was established in 1866 and is the oldest manufacturer in Kendallville, Ind. Zoeller manufactures and sells water pumps and electrical controls under the brand names Flint & Walling and Wolf Pump. For more information, call 800-345-9422, visit www.flintandwalling.com or send a message to tech@flintandwalling.com.