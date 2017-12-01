Vermeer Corporation Acquires McLaughlin Group Inc.

Vermeer Corporation has acquired drill tooling and vacuum excavator company McLaughlin Group Inc.

“Our initial investment in McLaughlin created the ideal opportunity to determine how the company culture and product portfolio fit within our organization,” says Jason Andringa, Vermeer president and CEO. Vermeer had taken a minority interest in the company in 2012.

“Now, we look forward to having the McLaughlin team and the products they design and manufacture become part of the comprehensive solution Vermeer provides to the utility market. This is especially important in the area of soft-dig excavation where we see demand for equipment and expertise continuing to grow today and well into the future.”

McLaughlin leadership welcomed the move.

“For more than 95 years, McLaughlin has provided workable solutions for the utility industry, where Vermeer is considered a market leader,” says Dave Gasmovic, president and CEO at McLaughlin. “We have worked closely with Vermeer and I can confidently say that incorporating the McLaughlin products into the Vermeer lineup will be a positive for the McLaughlin team and the customers we serve. We look forward to being a part of the Vermeer organization.”

McLaughlin will continue to operate under the McLaughlin name in Greenville, S.C. Dave Van Wyk, previously the senior director of Lifecycle Solutions at Vermeer, will serve as general manager. Gasmovic will take the role of business development manager and Jeff Wage, sales director, will continue to lead the McLaughlin sales group.

Vermeer Corporation, based in Pella, Iowa, serves utility drilling, surface mining and pipeline drilling markets. The company also works in agriculture, biomass and other equipment areas. For more information, visit www.vermeer.com or email salesinfo@vermeer.com.