SJE-Rhombus Hires FTI Sales

Pump control manufacturer SJE-Rhombus has hired FTI Sales to represent the company’s standard control product line in northern Illinois.

FTI Sales, founded in 1997, is a full service manufacturers’ rep agency based in Elgin, Ill., that specializes in domestic water boosters, drainage products, trench drains, safety products, bath/shower products, commercial brass, cast iron products, sump and sewage products. The company supports and is active in industry organizations, including the American Society of Plumbing Engineers, Illinois PHCC and the South Side Plumbing Contractors Social Club. FTI Sales, in addition to representing SJE-Rhombus control products, also represents SyncroFlo, Sun Drainage Products, Speakman, New Age Casting, T-DRILL, CECO, Little Giant, SSP Pumps and Encore Plumbing Products.

For more information about FTI Sales offerings, contact 847-488-9588; or visit fluidtechsales.com.

SJE-Rhombus has more than 35 years of experience providing pump controls for residential, commercial, municipal, industrial and agricultural applications. The Detroit Lakes, Minn.-based company has six locations across the United States and Asia. It is employee owned and privately held. For more information, visit www.sjerhombus.com or www.facebook.com/sjerhombus, or call 888-342-5753.