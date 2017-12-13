Atlas Copco Drilling Unit Begins Separate Operations

Epiroc AB has begun operating as a separate company from Atlas Copco. It produces mining, infrastructure and natural resources products — including drilling rigs — once made under the Atlas Copco brand. Epiroc will be listed as a separate stock on financial markets in 2018.

“Epiroc is devoted to providing customers with products and services that enhance their productivity, energy efficiency, safety and ergonomics,” says Turgay Ozan, President of Epiroc USA LLC.

Atlas Copco announced the split in January 2017. It leaves Atlas Copco to focus on industrial customers and Epiroc to handle mining, infrastructure and natural resources customers. While Epiroc is still a subsidiary of Atlas Copco, it’s operating under its own name and branding. A full split is expected to go to Atlas Copco shareholders for approval in April 2018.

In the U.S., the Epiroc organization has 370 employees in 17 locations. The company will specialize in drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and consumables.

Atlas Copco, based in Stockholm, serves segments ranging from compressors and air treatment systems to construction, mining and drilling equipment. The company, founded in 1873, has more than 40,000 employees worldwide and operates in more than 150 countries. Atlas Copco in North America operates in more than 109 locations and employs more than 4,500 people in the United States. For more information, visit www.atlascopco.us.